MPs to probe Kebs, counterfeits agency over claims of harassment

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and Anti-Counterfeit Agency will be investigated by Parliament over claims of harassment and mistreating traders in Nairobi’s Central Business District under the pretext of fighting contraband and counterfeit goods.

The alleged persecution and mishandling of the traders are detailed in a petition by Nairobi Importers and Traders Association presented to the National Assembly by Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Njagua.

Speaker Justin Muturi directed the Departmental Committee on Industry, Trade and Co-operatives to interrogate the petition, which by House rules ought take place within 14 days.

Kebs Chief Executive Charles Ongwae alongside other nine officials were last week arraigned in over attempted murder and abuse of office charges.

The petitioners, majority of who operate from Nyamakima, Kirinyaga Road, Kamukunji, Gikomba, Accra Road, Lithuli Avenue, Dubois and Tom Mboya street areas all within Starehe constituencies said they are unfairly targeted.

They accused the government of failing to protect legitimate business from extortion by corrupt officials, who demand bribes from the traders or otherwise face harassment.

“The Departmental Committee on Industry, Trade and Cooperatives should carry out a probe with the help of the relevant state agencies to ascertain harassment and recommend the appropriate actions against the perpetrators,” Njagua said in his petition to the House.

The two agencies were also accused of not inspecting goods at entry points

However, they said while the efforts by the government to fight smuggled goods must be supported, it should not be used to infringe on the rights of the legitimate merchants.