Court nullifies Embakasi South MP poll win after Sumra appeal

Politician Irshad Sumra had the last laugh on Friday when the Court of Appeal nullified the election of his rival Julius Musili Mawathe as the MP for Embakasi South constituency in Nairobi county.

Sumra’s supporters broke into chants, song and dance outside the Supreme Court building after the three-Judge Bench ruled that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not conduct the polls in a free, fair and democratic manner.

“The law has spoken with finality. The IEBC should never subvert the will of the people. Let the people of Embakasi South be allowed to elect the leader of their choice,” Sumra, the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) flag-bearer during the August 8, 2017 General Election, said to a chorus of applause and ululations.

Sumra, who donned a replica of jungle combat military fatigues, appealed to his supporters to remain calm as they await a by-election. He expressed confidence of re-election and thanked the ODM leadership for offering solidarity with his constituents, some of whom carried placards and twigs outside the court building.

Veteran lawyer Pheroze Nowrojee, who represented Sumra in the appeal, commended the court for dismissing findings by High Court Judge Grace Nzioka on March 2 that the politician had failed to provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the election was a sham.

The Appellate Bench had unequivocally said there was a serious mix-up of votes which adversely affected the outcome of the election, he said.

Sumra had protested of malpractices, irregularities, illegalities and non-compliance with the Constitution and the Election Act which resulted in a flawed outcome in favour of his Wiper Party challenger. Mawathe had been declared the winner with 33,880 votes against Mr Sumra’s 33,708 vote

In another development, Tarbaj Member of Parliament Ahmed Bashane triumphed over his rival Idris Abdi Abdullahi after the three-member bench upheld the judgment by High Court Judge Margaret Muigai that the election was held in accordance with all legal requirements.

The court said Bashane was not declared the winner by the IEBC on the basis of results collected by his chief agent and Justice Muigai was convinced by explanations offered by the national elections agency about the errors and disparities found in the statutory forms. Further, the presiding officers had signed all the necessary forms where scrutiny of votes was allowed during the hearing of the election petition, the Appellate Judges observed.

The Appellate bench said the trial court applied the law in finding that the electoral breaches did not substantially affect the outcome of the poll and that the dismissal of an application by Idris for the scrutiny of the KIMS kit as a fishing expedition was “reasonable and justifiable.”

The court threw out claims by Idris that Bashane misrepresented himself as a Jubilee Party candidate while campaigning along with the party’s aspirant as Member of County Assembly. The law expressly provided for mechanisms for the IEBC to handle complaints regarding breach of the Code of Conduct for parties and their candidates and the petitioner should have lodged complaints with the agency,” the court said.

In a dramatic twist, the court ruled that the Sh5million awarded in costs to the MP, the IEBC and the returning officer was not excessive since witnesses and election materials had to be transported to Nairobi from Garissa. The court slapped Idris with further costs of Sh1.5million to the MP and Sh1million to the agency and its official