Cuban medics start work in coast region despite language barriers

Three Cuban doctors stationed in Mombasa have expressed their commitment towards delivering better health service despite language barriers.

Soeakiing in Mombasa ton Friday, the trio asked Kenyans to judge them by their performance and assured that they would co-operate with local doctors to deliver better services.

Dr Margenis Gener, an Ophthalmologist and Dr Damisela Zayas Valdes a gastroenterologist will be stationed at the Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH). The third specialist Dr Lillian Zuniga Fernandez, a family health specialist has been posted at Mlaleo sub-county hospital in Kisauni.

Gener said they are ready to learn swahili language to communicate well with with the residents.

“We will work as a team for the people of Mombasa. We will share our skills with local specialists to ensure the public benefits. We believe we will learn Swahili too,” said Dr Gener after being welcomed by Governor Hassan Joho.

The governor exuded confidence that the posting of the doctors to various hospitals across the county will help boost health services and urged local doctors to tap the available skills and knowledge from the foreign medics.

“The conversation should be how best we better health service delivery through the collaborative effort among the medics. We will give them all the necessary support they need to ensure the objective of having them 9in the country is achieved,” said Joho.

In Taita Taveta county, Governor Granton Samboja has pledged to help provide specialized health services to all the residents of the county at the grassroots.

Speaking when he received two doctors from Cuba, Samboja lauded the good relations between the County and the National government.

The two Dr Yanelis Ruiz who is a Family Physician and Heroberto Acosta who is a Nephrologist have already started working at Taveta Sub-county and Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi respectively.

Taveta Medical Superintendent Dr Matano Omar said that they have already conducted the first postmortem with the support of Dr Ruiz.

In Moi Hospital, Dr. Acosta will offer dialysis services to kidney patients.

“He is currently reviewing individual files of patients with kidney disorders. That is personalized care. We did not have a specialist to handle these cases before,” said Dr Felix Kimotho, who is the Medical Superintendent at Moi County Referral Hospital.