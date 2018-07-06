Board sends 11 Kenyans to Zanzibar Film Festival

David Ndolo, Milliam Murigi and Alvin Mwangi.

Kenya Film Commission Board (KFCB) has spent more than Sh500,000 to sponsor 11 local filmmakers to attend the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) 2018 in Stone Town.

Speaking when handing over their air tickets, KFCB chief executive Ezekiel Mutua said that the commission is looking for new ways of exposing Kenyans to the international market because to boost the economy.

“Showcasing of Kenyan film content on the international platforms as an export product is aimed at generating revenue from the creative sector, as well as creating meaningful jobs for the youth in Kenya.”

Some of the Kenyan films featuring in the event include: Who Am I by Wanuri Kahiu, Supa Modo by Likarion Wainaina, Misfit by Karanja Ng’endo, Keru by Victor Gatonye and Clench by Mark Ayabei.

Others are: 18 Hours by Njue Kevin, The Cut by Peter Wangugi Gitau, New Moon by Philippa Ndisi Hermann, The Flesh Business by Denis Wanjohi Maina, The Yard by Busaka Jackton, Ball’n Africa by Silalei Owuor and Fihi Season by Carol Odongo.

At the same time Mutua revealed that the commission will be hosting the screening of the beautiful new Kenyan film, Supa Modo on Wednesday at ZIFF’s main venue of the Old Fort Amphitheatre with various members of the cast and production team in attendance.

Supa Modo Film which had its much acclaimed world premiere at Berlinale in February has been heralded as a stunning debut for Director Likarion Wainaina and its young cast.

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura who also graced the event said that there is need to develop the entertainment sector to address the rising number of unemployed youth.

“Films have become a major source of jobs. There are many organisations who are willing to nurture film creators, who have ideas of representing our country in the international arena,” Mwaura said.