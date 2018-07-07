Is former football boss Nyamweya eyeing return?

Former football administrator Sam Nyamweya (pictured) is raising eyebrows within the sporting fraternity with growing speculation that he is planning for a return to soccer leadership.

Nyamweya who relinquished the presidency of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in 2016 has lately been super active on matters relating to both local and international soccer, including the ongoing Fifa World Cup tournament in Russia.

His recent activities and utterances have left keen observers and stakeholders to link him to a possible to Kenya’s soccer management.

However, when reached to address himself to the matter Nyamweya was too cagey, only electing to say: “No comment. The whole world, me included, is too busy following what is going on at the Fifa World Cup in Russia.”

Last week, the former football chief sent a press statement to newsrooms expressing his frustration at the exit of all the five African representatives at the global tournament in Russia, a development he termed as “nerve-wracking and heart breaking.”

In his statement, Nyamweya took issue with the use of technology in this year’s football bonanza in Russia, attributing its application to the exit of two of the African teams from the World Cup. ed

Said he: “While qualification to the knock-out phase, just like every other competition is based on merit, Africa is left with a bitter taste of group stages proceedings in Russia because of the manner in which some of our teams ended up exiting the tournament. Nigeria and Senegal come into mind, while Morocco’s is a case of having a decision against them when they were already eliminated from the tournament.. The use of the Video Assistant Referees was piloted in this World Cup and for Africa, especially Nigeria and Senegal ended up as a disaster.”

Nyamweya argued: “Technology is good and it is welcome into the game but it is sad that the VAR did not help deliver justice to Nigeria against Argentina and Senegal against Colombia. Those two situations, however different, were clear penalty incidents which should have seen the two teams through to the Round of 16. If this is what technology brings us then we better have it tested beyond reproach before it can be deployed in games, especially if it is the World Cup.”

Concluded he: “Further, it is unfortunate that the tie-breaking regulations would come down to the number of yellow cards as was applied in the case of Senegal after tying with Japan. Based on my experience in football administration and considering the emotions and passion if the supporters, I would urge the leadership of FIFA under the direction of President Gianni Infantino to consider a better way of dealing with such because it is painful to exit a World Cup or any other tournament in the manner The Lions of Teranga did and such should never be allowed to happen again. A fairer solution should be considered in future.”