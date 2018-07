Players named for Starlets Cecafa tourney foray

David Ouma called up 26 players for Harambee Staletss camp before the 2018 CECAFA Women Championships in Rwanda.

Thika Queens Goalkeeper Monica Karambu, Gaspo Youth’s Elizabeth Wambui, and Trans Nzoia Falcons’ Martha Amunyolete have been called up to join their counterparts who played against Uganda and Equatorial Guinea in the AWCON Qualifiers. The tournament for five nations will start on July 19-27.

Notable inclusions include Thika Queens goalkeeper Monica Karambu, Gaspo Youth’s Elizabeth Wambui and Trans Nzoia Falcons’ Martha Amunyolete, who was part of the U20 team in 2017.

Midfielder Corazon Aquino, however, has opted out as she has been booked for trials with a top Swedish side.

The five-nation tournament, to be played in a round-robin format, is scheduled for Kigali, Rwanda.

Full Squad ; Goalkeepers: Pauline Atieno (Makolanders), Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Monica Karambu (Thika Queens. Defenders: Elizabeth Ambogo (Spedag), Phelistas Kadari (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian Ladies), Anita Adongo (Oserian Ladies), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Doris Anyango (Spedag), Wendy Achieng (Spedag).