Shinyalu face bleak future under heavy funds burden

Western Region Division Two football league debutants Shinyalu United are on the brink of being disbanded due to heavy financial constraints that has seen them struggle to honour their fixtures.

Clubs chairman Johnston Aloumase has revealed that quite good number of the key players have left the team for greener pasture elsewhere during the window transfer.

“It has been a heavy task for us with a budget of over Sh800,000 being left to four or three people to shoulder it becomes hard.

“Our players and the technical bench have gone several months without getting their allowances something that has seen morale in the team hit the lowest.

“If anything good does not come out before we kick off our second leg then I can see this team being folded up denying many talented players from this region a platform to showcase their skills and get spotted by bigger teams,” said Aloumase.

He called on the local leadership cooperate companies, and individual well-wishers to come to the recue of the team.

He added that they have hard it hard to secure transport for the away matches, officiating fees, paying security agents among others, but thanked the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) office for being supportive to the team.

He however revealed that measures are being put in place to see the team come up with income generating programs that will see the team sustaining itself in the feature. The team is currently settled at the bottom of fiteen teams with 13 points from 14 matches played.

