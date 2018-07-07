Optimism for Simba coach ahead of tie

Simbas coach Ian Snook is optimistic Simbas will complete a double over Uganda Cranes at the RFUEA Grounds Saturday when Kenya hosts Uganda in a world cup qualifier fixture, a match with two more stakes as African Gold cup title is also in the offing alongside defending the Elgon Cup title.

Snook will be counting on his fired backline with experience slotted in the line up to better Simbas 34-16 win over Cranes in the round one played on May 26 at the Legends Club in Kampala, Uganda.

Winger Jacob Ojee and full back Vincent Mose have returned to the Simbas squad after missing three matches, a return which alongside former sevens star Felix Ayange is expected to speed up the play on Saturday.

With Uganda keen on slowing down the play against Kenya in the fifteens version of the game to keep up with the Simbas pace, Snook bolstered the backline with experienced hard runners as a statement to the Cranes to avoid an upset at the home ground.

Simbas defended the Elgon title last season courtesy of a 56-51 aggregate score, a win which was almost soiled at the same venue following a 33-33 stalemate in the return leg despite having

clawed Uganda 23-18 in Kampala.

“We will get into the game confident, play a 100 per cent knowing its a big game. Uganda is a strong side, they dominated about 20 minutes in Kampala in the first leg and in regard to that we have touched on our defensive system, still got a lot to do but am confident the team will deliver our target on Saturday,” said Snook.