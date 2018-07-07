Students stun Talanta in NSL thriller at Camp Toyoyo

Green Commandos stunned FC Talanta 2-1 Friday at Camp Toyoyo in a pulsating National Super League (NSL) encounter.

The Communications Authority of Kenya outfit were discordant in the second half and were frequently found flat footed. Green Commandoes of Kakamega High School were excellent in their open play as they took the game to the opponents under mild weather. Their forwards constantly tested the backline of Talanta with runs in between the lines causing havoc.

In the first half, action was concentrated in the midfield as the players packed punch and power but the final balls especially from Talanta were wanting. When the visitors scored in the 17th minute via a penalty, Talanta regrouped and pressed hard but were nicely closed out for a half time lead of 1-0.In the second half they scored against the run of play by Paul Mungai’s delightful volley in the 70th minute to restore parity. However in the 88th minute, Commandoes put t found the defence napping with a good shot which earned them three points pushing them to 15th on the log.

“I think it was a tight game and we fought well. Just a lack of concentration caused us the match but we will still work hard,” said coach Abdalla after the match.

Meanwhile slum based Kibera Black Stars moved temporarily to fifth spot despite a 1-1 draw at Afraha Stadium against hosts Nakuru All Stars. The two goals on both ends were score in a space of two minutes in a game that had its fair share of controversy after the All Stars opener was adjudged to have been handled before going in. However a steely Black Stars recovered in style and notched the equalizer in the 76th minute to take them to 33 points, eight off the top.

Elsewhere financially strained Kisumu All Stars went goalless against St Joseph’s Youth at Sudi Stadium in a game that was balanced.