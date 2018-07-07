Storm greets Victoria Cup team naming

Just a day after Kenya Golf Union (KGU) released the names of golfers who will do duty at the third edition of the Victoria Cup set for July 25-28 at VetLab Sports Club, questions have emerged regarding the criteria the union applied to come up with the 10 names that were released.

Former captain Robinson Owiti plans to move to the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) on Monday seeking heir intervention on the matter as he says that consultations with the Union management have not yielded any fruits as different officials have conflicting information on the same.

Initially KGU used the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) tournament standings to select their teams and then proposed a qualifying tournament format which was not well received. For the Victoria Cup, a tournament was organized for the inaugural event while the KAGC standings were used in the edition’s selection.

“Golfers have asked for the criteria used but nothing is forthcoming. Traditionally, an announcement was made on when the team will be unveiled for any tournament but it was not the case for this edition. The naming has also been done too close to the tournament as opposed to a month or two to the said competition as is the norm,” said Owiti.

The golfer has also questioned how three golfers were handed wild cards at the expense of others who are ranked higher on the current KAGC standings after the Coronation Trophy.

Simon Njogu of Great Rift, Samuel Njoroge and John Lejirma of Railways and Owiti who plays for Vet Lab are ranked fourth to seventh

on the KAGC standings and would have made the team had that criteria been used. However in their place Dennis Saikwa, Paul Muchangi and Daniel Nduva ranked eighth to 10th have made the team.

In the union’s defence, tournament director Antony Murage explained that the KAGC standings were not used and a decision was reached to add the slots for juniors from two to three. Additionally only one wild card was given to disabled golfer Isaac Makhoha following a good golfing season.