Besides the ‘nyam chom’, Kitengela has lit clubs

SANDRA WEKESA

Generally speaking, Kitengela is a lit town. But when we narrow it down to clubbing in the township of good, succulent, fresh nyama choma and a fresh breeze, then you can’t help, but notice how good it feels to hang out in the clubs. It could be an upcoming trend, but the moment I got to Kitengela town, most of the entertainment joint names I came across were named in numbers. Fascinating.

Located 15 minutes away from Kitengela town, Club 034 happens to be the newest joint in town. The glamorous picturesque lounge could be an ideal weekend hangout joint, especially for road trip enthusiasts. Driving the distance from Nairobi to enjoy the nyama choma is simply stimulating.

From the moment I got to the club, I was really amazed by the attention I got from the waiters and waitresses. You know I expected my visit to this particular club to be just like the others I have done in the past to other clubs, but to my surprise, I was sincerely impressed by the speed I was attended with here. Their services are super fast and excellent.

Here, drinks prices can be termed as fair and pocket-friendly. Beers range between Sh250 to Sh300, depending on the brand of your choice. My squad and I felt at home because the crowd that hangs out at 034 is a mature one. The music can also be so relaxing and entertaining. The resident deejay works like a genius, mixing from different genres like rhumba, old school hip hop and R&B, Afro and Kenyan tunes.

For sports fans, there should be no worry for you as hang out at the club, for the owners of this joint had you on mind when they were setting it up. LED TV screens dot every corner, an aspect that gives the club a sporty feel. Other than the flurry it attracts mostly over the weekends, I would definitely recommend a visit to the lively club that has swayed Kitengela’s nightlife.