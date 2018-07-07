Cul-de-sac for pensioner trying to locate former nightclub lover

JULIO KITHS

Tourists come to Kenya for all manner of reasons. Some to marvel at mating lions and other wild animals in Masai Mara, as others enjoy the pristine Coastal beaches, while sampling the local cuisine such as drinking roughly cut mandafu using a bamboo stick.

Yet, there are others who visit the beautiful ‘Kenia’ for other outlandish reasons and purposes, such as a tourist who amazed the management of a city-based hotel when he booked a suite in the top floor for a record three weeks, just to “facilitate finding someone special.”

The mzungu in question — from a country in South America — arrived in Kenya last month on a mission, as he disclosed to the hotel management, was special and dear to his heart. The balded man was so passionate about his mission such that he forked out thousands of Kenya shillings to pay anyone who pretended to have information on where a certain woman had relocated.

His troubles started three years when he first visited Kenya and had a night out at a casino that was famous on Koinange Street. Here, the tourist drank himself silly and hobnobbed with all types of women until he met one called Tessy, who hypnotised him beyond reason.

Tessy was said to be extremely voluptuous; a cunning woman with seductive eyes and looks. She also had more than that…

It is this charm that brought this mzungu back to Kenya in desperate search of this mysterious woman, who “never replies my emails and I do not know where she left to after her former workplace (the casino) was demolished,” said the anguished mzungu.

But out of sight, out of mind, so the saying goes. Tess must have moved on, probably to other parts of Kenya (or beyond), where action never ends. Possibly, she never thought her lover would ever return and that’s why she never bothered replying his emails.

After three weeks of camping at the concierge desk seeking assistance to locate ‘Tess the Heartthrob’ (his own words), the heartbroken pensioner packed his bags in resignation and left Magical Kenya, but not before vowing to return and resume the search, “sometime soon.”