Rap party hits Narok

Manuel Ntoyai July 7, 2018
Rapper Kush Tracey is currently doing her countrywide music tour dubbed ‘Unadai Wanijua’. On Saturday, she paid homage to Club Laleyio in Narok town, in an event hosted by popular Mayian FM presenter Entiamasi.

The party saw hundreds of fun lovers brave freezing teperatures, as the Mtajua Hamjui hitmaker dropped a scintillating performance. Other acts of the night included DJ Signal, Kimintah and Samburu’s finest Saning’o.

Speaking to PD Wikendi, Kush said that she was utterly amazed by the overwhelming love shown to her by her Narok fans, given it was her maiden performance in the beautiful town.

“I did not know I had so many fans here and I will definitely visit the town again. The love they (fans) have showed me here tonight is amazingly wonderful,” she said.

