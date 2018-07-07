One man, one woman, Jacque Maribe’s taken

Last weekend, TV damsel Jacque Maribe got engaged to her fiancé, Joe Jowi Irungu, as Kidum serenaded her with his love song, Mapenzi.

The Citizen TV presenter was in for a surprise after her friends, Terryanne Chebet, Shix Kapienga and Monica Kiragu and her fiancé planned to have the event go as smooth as possible, such that when Jowi went down on one knee, the tearful Jacque could only say yes.

Little was known about the relationship, which has been under wraps, since Jacque’s break up with State House’s Secretary of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication, Dennis Itumbi. Social media users would not let the moment pass without throwing memes and pictures of the two (Dennis and Jacque) during their happier times.