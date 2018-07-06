Ojaamong, three CECs freed on Sh1m bail each

Busia County executive committee member Timon Otieno Mboga, who was charged alongside Governor Sospeter Ojaamong with conspiracy to defraud the county government of Sh8 million for the controversial solid waste management project died sometimes back.

Prosecutor Alexander Muteti told Nairobi Anti-Corruption chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti the deceased has now been excluded from the charge sheet and successfully applied to have Ojaamong and three other county executive committee members to plead to the charges afresh.

Ogoti directed Ojaamong, county executive committee member in-charge of Finance Leonard Obimbira, Chief Finance Officer Allan Omachari to pay Sh1million cash bail each. Alternatively, they can secure their freedom by posting Sh3million bond with one similar surety. However, they will be required to report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices at Malaba every Friday of the month pending the hearing and determination of the case. The magistrate ordered the prosecution to provide the defence team, led by Senator James Orengo, with all the relevant evidence within one week to facilitate the pre-trial conference on July 24.

Ogoti issued warrant of arrest against county official Allan Ekweny Omachari and directors of Madam R. Enterprise Ltd identified as Kenyan businesswomen Edna Odhiambo Odoyo and Benish Achieng Omullo and German Sebastian Hallensbleben, who were not present when the rest were arraigned in court on Wednesday. –