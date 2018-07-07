Champs KPA face rivals USIU-A

As the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) league takes shape, defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are this weekend looking to extend their unbeaten run when they face United States International University -Africa (USIU-A) with the ladies set to play one more match on Sunday against Kenyatta University’s Oryx.

KPA men’s coach Sammy Kiki has expressed confidence in his charges and expects them to pick another win in their eighth encounter of the season as the side looks to finish the season unbeaten, an achievement their female counterparts realized last season as the two sides picked the rare double.

“We prepared well for the match and we are aware that our opponents will come out guns blazing, aiming for our scalp but we are ready. I am glad I have no injuries and despite playing outdoors which we are not used to I have confidence in my players getting the job done,” said Kiki.

Their female counterparts will do duty against USIU-A Saturday a match that should not pose great danger to the champions. Despite having young signings in the pre- season following the exit of seven of their title winning players, KPA ladies remain solid and have held their own against tough opponents to win all their matches so far.

In another encounter that has all the ingredients of a thriller, Strathmore University Blades are playing Equity Bank with top on the minds of the former being avoiding a third consecutive loss as they have lost their last two fixtures against Trailblazers and KCA University.

“Despite the losses I am not worried. I know the players can handle the pressure that is coming their way. We are targeting a top eight finish so as to secure a place in the playoffs and I am sure we will be in the top three by the end of regular season. Many of the remaining fixtures between our competition will also work in our favour so I believe we will come up in the standings,” said Blades head coach Tony Ochieng.

Blades’ female counterparts have travelled to Kakamega where they face hosts Western Delight while Eagle Wings play Kenyatta University in Nairobi. In other matches Footprints take on Masaku Sparks.

Following the exit of the Co-operative Bank sponsored teams following the withdrawal of sponsorship by the bank just as the season was throwing off; the premier league now has 11 teams as opposed to the usual 12.