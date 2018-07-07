Court bars MPs from vetting Justice Warsame for JSC job

Appellate Judge Mohamed Warsame has sailed through as an automatic member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for a second-term.

The High Court yesterday invalidated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s purported nomination of the Judge and forwarding his name to the National Assembly for fresh vetting. The Judge was elected by Court of Appeal Judges on March 9 to represent them before the top judicial body.

“A permanent injunction is hereby issued prohibiting the National Assembly from vetting or approving Justice Warsame as a member of the JSC,” Justice Chacha Mwita said following twin petitions by the Law Society of Kenya and activist Samuel Njuguna. “I am satisfied that the first petition by the LSK raises a genuine constitutional grievance in so far as there was an attempt to subject an elected member of the JSC to approval by the National Assembly contrary to the constitutional edict. However, I am not satisfied that there is any constitutional invalidity with regard to Section 15 (2) of the Judicial Service Act which does not require compulsory approval of JSC commissioners,” Justice Mwita said.

“A declaration is hereby issued that Justice Warsame, having been elected by Judges of the Court of Appeal as a member of the JSC in accordance with Article 171 (2) as read with Section 16 of the Judicial Service Act, is not subject to approval by the National assembly under Article 250 (2) of the Constitution,” he said.

At the same time President Uhuru has been given a go ahead to swear-in former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Olive Mugenda and two others as members of the Judicial Service Commission. Justice Mwita has dismissed a case contesting the nomination of the academician, former CS Felix Koskei and ex-National Assembly Clerk Patrick Gichohi. Mwita threw out Katiba Institute’s case after holding that the nomination of the three by the President was done in accordance with the Constitution..