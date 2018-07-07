Six Solai dam tragedy suspects sent back to cell

Six suspects including the owner of Patel farm Perry Manusukh Kansagara have been remanded at Naivasha Medium Prison until Monday when the court will review their bond terms.

The six, who have been charged with 48 counts of manslaughter following the Solai dam tragedy two months ago, denied the charges and will know their fate after three days in remand.

The multi-billionaire businessman will be joined at the remand prison by his farm manager Vinoj Jaya Kumar and director of water in Nakuru county Johnson Kamau Njuguna.

This came as three more government officers were arraigned before Naivasha principal magistrate Joseph Karanja and charged with 48 counts of manslaughter.

Winnie Muthoni, Jacinta Were and Tomkin Odo Odhiambo denied the charges just like their co-accused and were remanded in the same facility until Monday.

The trio were also charged that on diverse dates between 2007 and May 9, 2018 they failed to prepare an Environmental Impact Assessment report of the dam.

Two more suspects; Willie Omondi and Lynette Cheruiyot presented themselves before the court and the magistrate directed that they be taken to record their statements with the police.

During the session, defence lawyers took issue with the prosecution led by State Counsel Catherine Mwaniki for opposing bail terms.

Lawyer Francis Mburu for the three government officers termed as far-fetched allegations that the suspects would interfere with State witnesses.

He told the court that one of the listed witnesses was the boss of the accused and wondered how the three could issue threats against him.

Mburu expressed concern over “an emerging trend” in which police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions arrested suspects on Fridays so as to ‘punish’ them over the weekend.

“The three suspects, who are senior government officers presented them to the police voluntary and its worrying that the prosecution wants them denied bond,” he said.

While making his ruling, the magistrate said that the first six suspects should be held at the prison until Monday when he will make a ruling on their bail plea.

“All other suspects in this case who have failed to adhere to police summons should also be arrested,” he said.

According to an affidavit sworn by Police Constable Geoffrey Mwau, a total of 47 people died on the material day while the 48th victim, a minor died while undergoing treatment.

The officer said that a total of 223 families mainly women and children were displaced following the incident that also left a trail of destruction.

– Kirera Mwiti