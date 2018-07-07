Scientic music

Who is Amani Gracious?

I am 13 years old, the second-born in a family of four siblings. I go to King Hills School in Githurai, and I am sitting my KCPE exams this year.

When and how did you start singing?

I started singing when I was nine years old. My mother encouraged me to sing in church after she noticed I had the talent. My father later on helped me record one song, titled Nasimama.

What was your reaction when the video went viral?

I did not expect it to go viral. I just wanted to thank some missioners, and they filmed and posted it online. At first, my father was upset, but later on, he calmed down. Since then, I have gotten a lot of media attention.

You performed Alicia Key’s song On Fire in the recording, and she even shared the clip on social media. Who are some of the artistes you look up to?

I love Size 8’s music and I admire her life very much. Generally, everything about her. I feel like her lifestyle preaches to me and she is someone I would love to work with. She came from nothing and is now a leading gospel artiste.

What do you do for fun?

I enjoy playing football, skipping the rope, as well as ‘Cha mama na cha baba’ with my friends.

How about when you’re at home?

I help my sisters with their homework, and also help with chores around the house.

How do you balance everything you do with nurturing your talent?

I try to concentrate on my schoolwork and I ensure I also spend time with my family. A lot of the times, I practise as I go about my duties in the house. It’s the best pastime.

What do you want to do when you grow up?

First, I want to score 400 marks and above in KCPE, go to high school then campus and later on, I want to be a scientist. I want to explore the solar system.

What would you tell children who want to grow their talents?

They should keep at it and perfect it. If they put God first, He will make them shine.