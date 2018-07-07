DJAY SPLIT -ENTERTAINER

Which is your latest gadget?

It’s a Mac Pro laptop. As a deejay, it’s one of my most valued and important equipment.

What do you love in it?

I love its capabilities such as the supersonic speed, it’s capability to keep virus attacks at bay, its graphics and on top of it, because it is an Apple product. Hahaa…

What’s the gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

I wouldn’t trade my external hard drive for anything! It means the world to me.

One childhood gadget you still treasure.

That will be our Great Wall television set. It always brings sweet old memories. It’s nostalgic!

What is your worst gadget ever and why?

An Infinix phone that kept an annoying behaviour of freezing, especially when needed the most.

As a DJ, what are the gadgets you value the most?

That should be my hard disk. This is so because it is my portable office. I don’t know what I would do without it, as it stores all my music and software.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

That would be the Mac Pro laptop that cost me about Sh100,000.

Which gadgets do you mostly use?

I use my phone, hard disk and laptop the most among all my gadgets. With the phone, I make communication, which is virtual in today’s life, hard disk because it’s my go to storage and portable office, laptop because I use it for my work and studies too.

The gadget you can’t live without and why.

I can’t live without my hard disk and phone because those are too precious for me as they help me with my work.

What’s the gadget you’d like to upgrade?

I would upgrade my handset to either an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9 because they have better features.

What do you look for when shopping for gadgets?

I first look at the output of the gadget, then the brand, though most of the gadgets with better output are mostly from established brands.

The gadget you always wish you had.

I always wish I had a Kawasaki Ninja H2R motorbike. I love speed!

Which specs would one need to start a career as a DJ, but on a budget?

A second hand Mac Pro 2.7 GHz Core i5, retina display and Intel Iris Graphics, which at most would cost about Sh60,000.