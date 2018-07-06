Nairobi county set to equip four hospitals

Ambitious plans are underway to help upgrade health facilities in Nairobi County that will help ease pressure at the Kenyatta National Hospital. Mama Lucy Kibaki, Pumwani, Mbagathi and Mutuini hospitals will also get modern equipment to meet international standards. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said three or four trauma centers that are well-equipped and staffed are needed within in Nairobi. He said this will help provide care for patients suffering from major traumatic injuries such as road accidents, gun shots or any other accident.

The Governor who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta who opened an ultra modern Pediatric wing at KNH said this will help reduce the number of patients at KNH.

The national government in partnership with Nairobi county will help upgrade the facilities in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda, Governor Sonko said.

The First Lady urged the public and private sectors to collaborate in the provision of quality and affordable healthcare.

She said increased demand for healthcare services requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders.