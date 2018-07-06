KRA tightens noose, seeks homeowners information

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has asked real estate agents to provide it with

information on ownership and tenancy of buildings they manage as it tightens the

noose on tax evaders.

In a notice to property owners, the taxman wants them to provide it with information

such as number of units, owners name, owners PIN number, occupier (owner

/tenant), rent paid and first rent out.

“Please note that the information will strictly be used for the tax compliance purposes.

Kindly provide information within seven days from the date of this letter,” a letter from

KRA said.

The move comes just after banks made a similar demand to their customers and

individuals who have applied to open accounts to provide them with their KRA PINnumbers.

The taxman is under pressure to boost revenue collections to fund government’s

development plans, especially the Big Four agenda, considered President Uhuru

Kenyatta’s legacy projects.

Last week, National Treasury indicated in a notice in the Kenya Gazette that the

authority incurred a shortfall of Sh240 billion of its revised target of Sh1.4 trillion for

2017/18 financial year.

Statistics indicate KRA has not been able to meet its revenue targets for sometimes now

– a move that has raised questions about effectiveness of its modernisation and tax

reforms.

The tax reform programme initiated in 1986 is aimed at enhancing revenue collection,

improve tax administration and reduce compliance and collection costs.

Despite tax modernisation, there are concerns that challenges confronting National

Treasury and KRA today are not much different from those that faced them before the

reforms.

Apart from this, there are also concerns that tax competitiveness in Kenya is low and the

country remains among the most tax unfriendly countries in the world.

According to experts, the challenges that confront tax design include taxation of the

agriculture and the informal sector and refunds for zero-rated transactions.

In addition, Kenya’s tax system is burdensome in terms of time taken to prepare and

submit tax returns.

Since the inception of KRA, revenue collection has continued to grow while professionalism in revenue administration has been enhanced. However, the revenues collected have not been sufficient to fund the budget proposals.