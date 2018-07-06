Blow to county bosses on housing.

The senate budget and finance committee’s proposal to have the controller of budget halt funds for the construction of official residences for governors, their deputies and county speakers has been criticised by various county leaders, among them Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki who stated that construction of the houses would save the taxpayer millions of shillings that end up being spent as housing allowances.

While defending their suggestion, the budget committee expressed concern over the colossal sums of money allocated to the construction of the houses, as opposed to channeling the resources towards bettering the lives of the electorate.