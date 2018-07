The court of appeal has nullified the election of Embakasi South Member of Parliament Julius Mawathe following a petition filed by ODM’s Irshad Sumra.

Court of appeal judges cited various irregularities and concluded the Embakasi South poll was not free and fair.

High court judge Grace Nzioka had in march ruled that Mawathe of Wiper party was validly elected in the 2017 general election. IEBC declared that Mawathe had won the August poll after garnering 33,880 against Sumra’s 33,708 votes.