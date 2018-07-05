English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Couple,Snr. KPC official accused of defrauding Kenya Pipeline  Shs. 2B

K24 Tv July 5, 2018
2,484

The Director of Criminal Investigations has recommended the prosecution of a couple and a senior Kenya Pipeline official for allegedly conspiring to defraud the state corporation of over 2 billion shillings.
An investigation report  forwarded to the director of public prosecutions wants the three alongside their lawyer prosecuted in connection with the  controversial procurement of hydrant pit valves used to fuel aircraft at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at a cost of 617 million shillings among other charges.

