Couple,Snr. KPC official accused of defrauding Kenya Pipeline  Shs. 2B

The Director of Criminal Investigations has recommended the prosecution of a couple and a senior Kenya Pipeline official for allegedly conspiring to defraud the state corporation of over 2 billion shillings.

An investigation report forwarded to the director of public prosecutions wants the three alongside their lawyer prosecuted in connection with the controversial procurement of hydrant pit valves used to fuel aircraft at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at a cost of 617 million shillings among other charges.