Unsung Heroes: Kimenchu honored for his volunteer work by NACADA and Interior Ministry
Last month we featured an administration police officer in Murang’a who spends his free time holding anti-drugs and alcohol abuse sessions in the villages.
Since then, the national authority for the campaign against drug abuse, the Kenya Redcross, the ministry of interior and the Murang’a county government have come out to support Sergeant Moses Kimenchu’s noble course as he gears to talk out more drug and alcohol addicts out of the habit.