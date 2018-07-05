English VideosFeaturesK24 TvNEWSVideos

Unsung Heroes: Kimenchu honored for his volunteer work by NACADA and Interior Ministry

K24 Tv July 5, 2018
Last month we featured an administration police officer in Murang’a who spends his free time holding anti-drugs and alcohol abuse sessions in the villages.

Since then, the national authority for the campaign against drug abuse, the Kenya Redcross, the ministry of interior and the Murang’a county government have come out to support Sergeant Moses Kimenchu’s noble course as he gears to talk out more drug and alcohol addicts out of the habit.

