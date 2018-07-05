English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Post-mortem on Emali accident victims to be done on Monday

July 5, 2018
The process of DNA sampling and post mortem of the 9 bodies that perished during Wednesday’s Emali accident is set to take place on Monday next week at the Chiromo Mortuary.

This as families Thursday walked into the facility to ascertain if there loved ones were there or are among the 11 who are still missing.

Anyone who until now isn’t aware of the whereabouts of their loved ones has been asked to give their details to the hotline number 0715 820 219.

