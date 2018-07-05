English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Missing Ngara girls’ student flown to Nairobi under police escort

K24 Tv July 5, 2018
Mystery surrounds the disappearance and subsequent appearance of a form one student at Ngara Girls High school  in Nairobi who went missing from school before resurfacing in Mombasa.

Saadia Adan Mohammed who was flown back to Nairobi Wednesday night under police escort is alleged to have disappeared from school on the evening of Tuesday 26th June  a day earlier than as had been reported by the school.

Her relatives further claim the girl boarded a boda boda to the Standard Gauge Railway station in Syokimau before travelling to Mombasa.

