Matiang’i accuses regulatory bodies of laxity in controlling counterfeit
The joint parliamentary committee probing the entry of contraband sugar into the Kenyan market has ten days to submit its full report to the floor of house.
This is after members of parliament poked holes into the preliminary report tabled by the joint agriculture and trade committee chair Kanini Kega accusing the committee of not furnishing them with information on whether the sugar was contaminated or not.