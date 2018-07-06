NATIONALNEWS

MPs fault ministry in health programme

Wangui Githugo July 6, 2018
Parliamentary Health Committee has tasked the Ministry of Health to explain the controversial Sh4.5 billion Health Care Information Technology (HCIT) for Managed Equipment Services project tendered to ICT firm, Seven Seas Technologies.

While on a visit to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) yesterday to check on the status of the HCIT hub, Health committee chaired by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege held a closed-door meeting with Seven Seas chief executive Michael Macharia where it emerged the contractor lacks financial capacity to deliver the project.

According to Macharia, the ministry had committed to give a letter of intent to the firm but six months down the line, the shipment is still stuck at the port of Mombasa.

Addressing media after the meeting, Sabina asked the ministry to explain why critical support letters to finance the project on a Public-Private Partnership has taken unnecessarily long and why stakeholders were not involved.

“Let all stakeholders be involved before implementation.”

