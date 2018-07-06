MPs grill Treasury over police vehicles

National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi yesterday put the National Treasury to task over the Sh9 billion used for fuel and lease National Police Service (NPS) vehicles.

The MPs sought to know how the Treasury took over the mandate of the Interior ministry and demanded details of the deal from PS Kamau Thugge.

Wandayi sought to know what would happen if the whole matter of leasing was left to the ministry without the Treasury’s direct involvement. His Suna East counterpart Junet Mohammed demanded to know whether the National Treasury was taking over the transport system of the government.

The queries came after the Auditor General in his report raised concerns over how the money was spent.

Audit query

Ouko said an audit inspection carried out in 15 county headquarters revealed various discrepancies between the monthly fuel invoices and the volume of fuel allocation as reflected in the motor vehicle records. However, Thugge told the committee members that the decision to lease the vehicles was done in consultation with the ministry of Interior adding that leasing was more cost effective.

“These vehicles are not just for the police but are also for the State Law Office and the Director of Public Prosecutions,” he said.

The PS said the fuel discrepancies are a result of instances when police vehicles are fueled for lock-ups and standby in readiness to respond to anticipated incidents or eventualities.

“It is also noted that as a result of the nature of security operations, bulk fuel is drawn which may not be used at the same time but carried by a lorry on behalf of the other vehicles hence the vehicles sometimes will not be moving at the time of fueling.

This fuel is, however, reflected by the fuel supplier as drawn by the vehicle drawing fuel in bulk,” he said. In operation areas where petrol stations are far off, the monthly allocation for the vehicles is drawn in bulk and ferried in drums to where the cars are deployed, he added.

“As from the financial year 2016-17, fuel tagging was introduced to all leased vehicles hence going forward, drawing of fuel for vehicles in garages or those that are not in active operation has been eliminated,” he said.

