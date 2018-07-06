Raila deserves red carpet reception, says CS Juma

Alvin Mwangi and Seth Onyango

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s diplomatic forays have been sanctioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Monica Juma confirmed yesterday.

In apparent confession that Raila represented the President in the trips, including his recent meeting with Indian Premier Narendra Modi, the CS said Uhuru has always consulted Raila.

Speaking at a city hotel while presenting a report on the state of affairs in foreign missions, Juma said Raila deserved State receptions he is apparently receiving due to top government official.

“There is nothing unusual. He is accorded such courtesies because he deserves in his capacity as a former PM,” she said.

Raila’s trip to India fuelled speculation over his position in government after the famous Handshake of March 9.

On Monday Raila met Modi in New Delhi to explore joint initiatives in maritime transport in Indian Ocean and Lake Victoria.

It is his mission in India that has left many tongues wagging over which capacity he met with such a top global leader bearing in mind that he has no elective post currently.

On the sidelines of the meteing, Raila presented a message of goodwill from President Kenyatta to Modi . The opposition chief was accompanied by Kenya’s High Commissioner to India Florence Weche.