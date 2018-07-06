NATIONALNEWS

Raila deserves red carpet reception, says CS Juma

People Daily July 6, 2018
2,441 Less than a minute
Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Monica Juma addresses the press. Photo/GERALD ITHANA

Alvin Mwangi  and Seth Onyango

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s diplomatic forays have been sanctioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Monica Juma confirmed yesterday.

In apparent confession that Raila represented the President in the trips, including his recent meeting with Indian Premier Narendra Modi, the CS said Uhuru has always consulted Raila.

Speaking at a city hotel while presenting a report on the state of affairs in foreign missions, Juma said Raila deserved State receptions he is apparently receiving due to top government official.

“There is nothing unusual. He is accorded such courtesies because he deserves in his capacity as a former PM,” she said.

Raila’s trip to India fuelled speculation over his position in government after the famous Handshake of March 9.

On Monday Raila met Modi in New Delhi to explore joint initiatives in maritime transport in Indian Ocean and Lake Victoria.

It is his mission in India that has left many tongues wagging over  which capacity he  met with such a top global  leader bearing in mind  that he has no elective post currently.

On the sidelines of the meteing, Raila  presented a message of goodwill from President Kenyatta to  Modi . The opposition chief  was  accompanied by Kenya’s High Commissioner to India Florence Weche.

Show More

Related Articles

July 6, 2018
2,456

MPs fault ministry in health programme

July 6, 2018
2,435

MPs grill Treasury over police vehicles

July 6, 2018
2,443

Nyamira to build Sh300m complex to house hotel, MCAs beauty centre

July 6, 2018
2,443

Senators suspend non-core projects in counties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker