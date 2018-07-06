House rejects ‘ridiculous’ probe report on bad sugar

by Mercy Mwai

The National Assembly has trashed the preliminary report by the joint committee investigating the contraband sugar saga, terming it as ‘ridiculous’ and ordered fresh probe into the matter.

Speaker Justin Muturi told the Clerk to instruct all the relevant ministries and agencies to, within 10 days, provide the committee, led by Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Adan Haji (Mandera South) with evidence on the safety of the sugar in the market.

“Through the Clerk, instructions have been issued to the relevant ministries and agencies to provide the committee with evidence indicating the safety of the sugar being sold throughout the country within the next ten days. We want to know whether this sugar is safe or not,” he said.

He regretted some of the committee members were spotted “hugging and kissing” instead of conducting parliamentary work.

In the report, the committee recommended that all sugar imported during the duty exemption window be reprocessed by the importers. According to the committee all imported sugar, bagged or bulk, should undergo fresh tests and if found unsuitable for human consumption be destroyed by the Multi-Agency team.

Consequently the committee also recommended that government should ban importation of raw and bulk sugar, adding that millers should be investigated for any misconduct in the importation during the duty exempt period considering that Sony Sugar was adversely mentioned.

On the other hand, the committee also told the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to recover duty lost from sugar importers who ordered stock outside the duty free window as well as recover the applicable duty from any entity that imported industrial sugar during the duty free window.

“Kenya Bureau of Standards should coordinate with other relevant government agencies to ensure raw sugar that was imported during the duty exemption window be reprocessed by the importers,” read part of the report.

The recommendations came after it expressed concerns that some of the importers did not adhere to the set conditions, a move that led to the contamination of the sugar imported during the duty free window.

According to the committee certain companies failed to comply with conditions set by Kebs, a move that saw them transporting sugar in open trucks, storing it under unhygienic conditions; and, exposing it to contamination by handling it using machinery used for other industrial purposes.

The committee also regretted that there was general non-compliance with the hygiene standards stipulated in law. “We observed that 95 per cent of imported sugar during the duty free window was brought into the country through the Port of Mombasa and was cleared by the relevant agencies whereas five per cent found its way into the country through porous borders.”

And on the floor of the House, MPs expressed fury with the recommendations and accused the committee of wasting taxpayers’ money as it failed to tell Kenyans whether the sugar in the market is fit for human consumption.

Without mincing words MPs told the joint chairs to their faces that the report they produced is a joke and “cannot even be produced by members of the county assemblies”.