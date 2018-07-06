Two MPs disagree on wife inheritance

Eric Juma

Alego Usonga MP Samwel Atandi and his Gem counterpart Elisha Odhiambo have differed over the practice of wife inheritance among the Luo people.

While Atandi said the practice should not be discouraged, Odhiambo differed saying some cultural practices were retrogressive and should be abandoned.

Atandi said the Luo believe that a woman marries a family, not just a man, and that when a man dies, elders decide which of his brothers inherits his widow.

“It is the tradition of the Luo. We are supposed to respect and cherish it,” said Atandi adding that even polygamy should not be done away with.

Social changes

“We would be fools to say that everything practised by our forefathers must be retained despite it having dangerous repercussions. But we are totally against abandoning our culture,” said Atandi.

But Odhiambo disagreed with Atandi saying certain cultural practices must not be allowed to continue.

“Cultures do die. When they become irrelevant as social changes take place, they must be allowed to die,” he said adding that widows and children have lost lives in the hands of inheritors.

He said wife inheritance was not only taking the community backwards but destroying homes.

Odhiambo urged women to shun wife inheritance and instead engage in economic activities that can sustain them and their families.

“Through economic empowerment, widows will not need to be inherited to be able to provide for their families,” he said.