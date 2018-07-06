TSC blamed for assault of Chalbi Boys teachers

Michael Kwena

Following a recent attack on teachers by students, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has been accused of failing to transfer some teachers from Chalbi Boys Secondary School even after it received recommendations to do so.

The Marsabit Education Board is said to have recommended the transfer of three teachers who were witnesses in a case where the school was accused of committing an examination malpractice in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

Education Board chairman Patrick Katello has denied claims that non-local teachers were the target of the assault.

Incitement

“This is an isolated case and investigations are ongoing. Students who are found to be responsible for the attack will be charged,” he said.

County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said the attacks may have resulted from incitement by the community.

He said no arrests had been made but investigations were underway to bring the culprits to book.

Meanwhile, the TSC representative in the board, Richard Lentadanya, said the affected teachers will be transferred when they are discharged from hospital.

On Monday, seven non-local teachers were attacked by students in the school as they prepared for morning classes.

It’s believed that the cancellation of last year’s KCSE exam results of the school’s 70 candidates could have led the attack.