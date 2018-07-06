Cops apply to detain Sh140m theft suspect for two weeks

Police have applied to continue detaining for 14 days, a woman who fled Dubai after allegedly stealing Sh140 million so they could complete investigations.

In an affidavit filed before Milimani principal magistrate Benson Nzioka by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives need the days owing to the complexity of Rebecca Mueni’s case.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday night at Namanga border control as she tried to cross into Tanzania.

Detective Emmanuel Ngetich, while presenting the suspect before the magistrate, Foreign Affairs ministry wrote to the police on May 15 that Mueni, with others not before court, left Dubai on March 4 with stolen money amounting to Sh140 million.

“The DCI launched investigations and alerted Immigration Services to place the suspects on movement control. On July 3, Rebecca Mueni was arrested on Namanga border control while trying to cross into Tanzania,” he said.

He added that a search of the suspect’s Kamulu, Kangundo road residence unearthed Sh13,130,000 million whose source could not be accounted.

The suspects are said to have stolen the money from a company named Transuard that was destined for refilling an ATM at Dierra City mall in Dubai.

The magistrate detained her until today when he will rule on the DCI application.