Breakthrough as scientists create hybrid rhino embryo

Scientists in Europe have created the first-ever hybrid rhino embryo produced outside the womb, a major breakthrough in the race to save the northern White rhino from extinction.

Sudan, the last male northern White rhino, died due to age-related illnesses but the continued dedication from conservationists, the species renaissance may become a reality.

Researchers from Italy say the embryo was made using sperms harvested from Sudan who died aged 45 in March.

According to Ol Pejeta conservancy, the embryo has a strong chance of surviving to term and thus producing other northern White rhinos.

It will then be planted into surrogate mothers (Southern White rhino), who are under heavy guard at the conservancy, the researchers said.

The research is facilitated by the Dvur Kralove Zoo and the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research.