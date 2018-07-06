Two Solai dam managers charged with manslaughter

Two managers of Patel Estates, owners of the dam that collapsed and killed 47 people in Nakuru in May, were yesterday charged with manslaughter in a Naivasha court.

Managing Director Perry Mansukh Kasangara, General Manager Vinoj Jaya Kumar and Nakuru County Director of Water Johnson Njuguna Kamau voluntarily produced themselves at the Naivasha Directorate of Criminal Investigation offices after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered their arrest.

Haji recommended that the two be charged alongside other State officials, over the tragedy that left 48 people dead when the dam in Solai burst leaving a trail of destruction at a nearby village.

The three appeared before Naivasha Principal Magistrate Joseph Karanja while a warrant of arrest was issued against six other suspects who failed to turn up.

Police are now looking for Winnie Muthoni Mutisya (water rights officer), Tomkin Odo Odhiambo (sub-regional manager) and Jacinta Were (assistant technical coordinator manager), all employees of Water Resources Authority (WRA).

Others being sought are Willie Omondi Were (Nema, Nakuru County Director of Environment), Lynnete Jepchirchir Cheruiyot (Nema, environmental officer, Nakuru County), Johnson Kamau Njuguna (county director of water) and Julius Kavita (sub-county administrator).

Mansukh, who looked shaken, listened for over four hours as the court charged them with a total of 50 counts.

The three jointly faced a total of 48 charges of manslaughter and two further charges of neglect of duty and failure to prepare an environmental report.

The charge sheet said they killed the 48 persons after the dam burst its banks on May 9, 2018 in Solai area of Nakuru.

Mansukh and Vinoj were further accused that on diverse dates between 2007 and May 9, 2018, they failed to prepare an environmental impact assessment report of the dam before commencing works.

Kamau was charged that on the same period, and being a public servant, he failed to perform his duty of inspecting the dam as required by law.

They denied all the charges.

Today, the trio will know their fate when a Naivasha court rules on their bail application.

Police constable Geoffrey Mwau swore an affidavit, saying a total of 47 people died on the material day while the 48th, a minor, died while undergoing treatment.

The officer said 223 families were displaced following the incident that also left a trail of destruction.

State Counsel Catherine Mwaniki said the first two accused were of Asian origin, thus a flight risk.

The defence, led by lawyer Evans Monari, however opposed the application by the State, saying bail was a constitutional right.