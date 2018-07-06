NATIONALNEWS

Chebukati defends IEBC over contempt of court

Anthony Mwangi July 6, 2018
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is not in contempt of court over the  reinstatement of CEO Ezra Chiloba.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, chairman Wafula Chebukati said legal experts had given a green light to operate even with the three remaining commissioners.

Last month, Chebukati told the same committee that the lack of quorum was hampering its activities and that key policies of the commission could not be implemented.

According to Chebukati, the commission relied on the internal and external legal experts to carry on with work despite having vacant positions.

He further told the committee that Attorney General Paul Kihara informed them that he would only address the matter after a case a case filed in court on quorum is determined.

