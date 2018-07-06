Busia MCAs to travel to Nairobi for Ojaamong case

COUNTIESNATIONALNEWS

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong (right) with co-accused (left to right) Samuel Osieko, Allan Omachari and Bernard Yaite at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, ON Wednesday. photo: CHARLES MATHAI

Henry Andanje

Members of the Busia County Assembly are today expected to travel to Nairobi to attend Governor Sospeter Ojaamong’s fraud case in a show of solidarity.

The MCAs resolved to respect ruling made by the court on whether to deny or release Ojaamong (pictured) on bond.

Assembly Deputy Speaker Lawrence Murunga said they expect the ruling will be fair and in accordance  with  the law.

Speaking to the press at the county Assembly, Murunga said that all MCAS will travel to Nairobi to be in court when the ruling of the governor’s case will be made.

