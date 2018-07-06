Waqo dismisses claims linking him to NYS scam

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive Halakhe Waqo has now dismissed claims associating him with the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal which saw billions lost.

Waqo yesterday sensationally denied ever being bribed by anyone and assured that he will prove his innocence through the court.

The CEO said he has his name to protect and has never considered receiving bribes in his line of duty.

Although he did not delve into details on the matter, saying that the case is pending in court, Halakhe said he has never taken a bribe or protected anyone in the five-and-a-half years he has been at EACC.

“I have never been bribed by anybody and cannot talk much about the matter because it is in court but I will prove my innocence. I want to assure all that I have been in that office for the last five-and-a-half years I have never taken bribe from anyone and will not, even when I leave in the next few months,” Waqo said.