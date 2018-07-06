KAA boss runs into trouble over Greenfield

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) board cancelled the multi-billion- shilling Greenfield tender even after being asked not to by the ministry prompting the authority to part with Sh4.3 billion as contractual obligation fee.

Yesterday, when they appeared before the Public Investments Committee (PIC), KAA management failed to produce the minutes of the meeting which cancelled the Sh65.4 billion tender.

Put to task by the committee chairman Abdulswamad Nassir to produce documents to show that a meeting was indeed held to stop the tender, the management led by the chief executive Jonny Anderson failed to do so saying the documents were not available.

But Nassir directed that the documents be brought before the committee next week failure to which the House team will ask the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to go for them.

Oppose tender

KAA could not provide the documents including minutes of three meetings where the board consistently opposed the tender to the contractor and a fourth sitting where it decided to scrap off the entire project.

“We don’t know who called the meeting(s), we don’t know why the board kept cancelling the tender because we don’t have minutes,” said Nassir.

And although the management said the Attorney General had advised on the matter, no documents were availed to that effect.