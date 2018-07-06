July Monthly Mug set to attract players from across the country as Vet Lab hosts Prime Bank tournament

Sandra Wekesa

A large field of 204 players will be in action at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club tomorrow, during the club’s July Monthly Mug sponsored by Equity Bank’s Chief Commercial Officer Polycarp Igathe.

The event, which is marking its 17th year has attracted participants who will be battling it out for top honours in the various categories.

The sponsor said: “I have sponsored this tournament for the years to celebrate and connect with my home town as a way of building golf sport in Kenya. I believe it’s through such small initiatives that we can grow and mainstream the game for the country’s future prosperity.”

The club has of late attracted big sponsorships, with the July Mug set to break new records with the number of participating golfers and the range of prizes.

We have received quite a huge number of entrants for the game from across clubs who are expected to tussle with the home players for the prizes. We will take post- entries as the course can handle even bigger numbers, ” said the golf captain Peter Mwaura.

“The course is in excellent form.”

Last weekend, during the London Golf (Nyandarua County Golfers Day), Jacob Theuri beat a field of 150 golfers to clinch the top honours. He edged out other high scorers like Willy Kagicha, A. K Ndungu and John Kilonzo who are expected to defend their wins.

Meanwhile, Vet Lab Sports Club will play host to the second leg of the 2018 Prime Bank Visa Golf Card Series which kicks off this weekend.

Over 210 golfers are expected to take part in the one-day tournament, drawn from all golf clubs in the country.

“The tourney avails us an excellent opportunity to express our gratitude to the Prime Bank Visa Golf Card holders for their continued support and also acts as an interactive forum on how best to improve on the benefits of the card to a golfer,” said Vijay Kantaria, Director Business Development.

This will be the fourth time VetLab will host the Prime Bank Visa Golf Card Tournament- a nationwide golf series aimed at popularising the Prime Visa Golf Credit Card amongst golfers in the country.

Handicap 14, Jared Ouko will be defending his title having won last year’s series by posting a total of 39 stableford points.

The first leg of the 2018 series was held at the 9-hole, par-70 Nyanza Golf Club in March.

Prime Bank in partnership with Kenya Golf Union (KGU), Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), and Visa launched the Prime Visa Golf Credit Card – the first ever golf credit card in Kenya offered exclusively to golfers.

This golf credit card has a twin effect in that it is specifically designed to enable golfers enjoy a wide range of benefits on and off the course at the same time making funds available for JGF.

Prime Bank remits the annual subscription fee on behalf of the golfer, hence the cardholder benefits from not paying the annual fee.

Since it was launched, the bank has donated Sh2.24 miliion to JGF through the initiative.

“Prime Bank is committed to support golf in this region as a way of raising future champions through the Visa Golf Card” added Prime Bank business development manager, Jessee Mungai.