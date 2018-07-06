Muthaiga to host final KCB Karen Masters qualification

Muthaiga Golf Club will host the fifth and final Pro-Am qualifier of the forthcoming KCB Karen Masters where the last six qualifiers of the event will be named joining the 24 who have already confirmed their slots.

The Karen Masters, which makes its debut on the Sunshine Tour on its second edition, becomes the country’s second biggest golfing extravaganza after the Kenya Open which is a round of the European Challenge Tour.

The 24 golfers have been drawn from Ruiru Sports Club, Limuru Country Club, Eldoret Club, Nyali Golf & Country Club with the last batch of qualifiers expected to be named after Muthaiga.

Home, staff, lady and guest golfers will be gunning for last available qualification honours at the Par 71 course. Those who failed to make qualification slots in the past four events also have a chance to book one of the six remaining slots on the homestrech.

“KCB Road to Masters series presents the greatest opportunity for any golfer and we are excited as a bank to increase our participation at this year’s event. What’s more, we envisage giving hundreds of golfers an opportunity of playing alongside Sunshine Tour professionals,” said KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi. The overall winners of the men’s, guest, staff and lady categories and one wild card winner will get automatic slots of playing at the Pro-am of the KCB Karen Masters that tees off at the Par 72 Karen Country Club on Jul y 17. The main event will take place from July 19 to 22.

The event was officially launched on the May 30 at Karen Country Club a few weeks after being included in the Sunshine Tour. English pro Tom Murray and amateur Fernando Wangila won the KCB Karen Masters Pro Am with a remarkable score of 10 under par 62. Dutchman Will Besseling shot an impressive 12 under to win the inaugural KCB Karen Masters.