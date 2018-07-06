Uhuru meets MPs to push for housing plan

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday met a bi-partisan group of Parliamenterians and Labour leaders to discuss the road map towards the realisation of affordable housing, a key pillar in his Big Four development blueprint.

In the meeting held at State House Nairobi and attended by Deputy President William Ruto, members of the National Assembly, Senate and the Central Organisation of Trade Unions(Cotu) were taken through the steps the government is taking to deliver the envisaged 500,000 housing units over the next five years.

The deliberations covered a wide array of aspects needed to lower the cost of housing in the country, including the escalating cost of land, provision of supporting infrastructure, anchor legislations and financing.

Uhuru urged the leaders to engage actively with the programme with a view to making it better saying Kenyans deserve good quality and affordable houses.

“Let us all purpose to make the dream of many Kenyans to own decent and affordable houses a reality by actively participating in this programme and playing our respective roles,” the President challenged legislators.

DP Ruto asked the leaders to support the housing programme by being its biggest champions in their respective constituencies, counties and among workers respectively.

“As leaders, we have a unique opportunity of resolving the housing challenge which has eluded us for more than 50 years by championing this programme,” he said.