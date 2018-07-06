Nyandarua to spend millions on sports and talent development

David Macharia

Nyandarua will build a sports academy in its endeavour to nurture sports talent in the County, finance executive, Mary Mugwanja has said.

Giving highlights of the 2018/19 County budget to the County assembly on Wednesday, Mugwanja said out of the Sh6.3 billion budget, the Sports, Youth and Culture department has been allocated Sh94,659,095.

From the allocation, the department is expected to start construction of the sports academy in Ol Kalou town and also put up a one-stop youth empowerment centre in the town. “The depart will also buy equipment and uniforms for sports and identify and nurture the inherent talent in Nyandarua,” the County minister told the county assembly.

The department will also complete Ol Kalou stadium, which is being built to national facility standard.

During the same financial year, the County will rehabilitate a number of stadia in several sub counties.

Abundance of sports talents in Nyandarua is evidenced by the top runners who hail from the County such as John Ngugi who won world cross country five-time champion and 5,000m gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. Julius Kariuki won 3,000m Steeplechase gold also in the 1988 Olympics. The current crop of runners who hail from the County include the silver medallist in both the World Cross and the world half marathon, Bedan Karoki and the Under-18 3,000m boys’ bronze medallist, Stanley Waithaka.

The most-revered sports personality from Nyandarua, the late Samuel Kamau Wanjiru won Kenya’s first Olympic marathon gold in a championship record of 2:06:32 in Beijing, China in 2008 lowering the 24-year-old record of 2:09:21 held by Carlos Lopes of Portugal.

Passenga Secondary School is one of the national secondary schools boys’ soccer giants having participated in the East Africa secondary schools games twice.