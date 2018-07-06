Ojee, Mose, Muniafu back in Simba side for Uganda encounter

Winger Jacob Ojee, full back Vincent Mose and lock Simon Muniafu have retuned to the Simbas national 15s rugby team, named by head coach Ian Snook at the RFUEA Grounds yesterday for July 7 duty against Uganda at the same venue.

Snook has also handed Kabras sugar forward Hillary Mwanjilwa a debut alongside his club mate and former Shujaa fly half Felix Ayange.

Ayange will start the match as the main winger, replacing last weekend’s debutant Edmund Anya who is out having sustained knocks from last weekend’s 45-36 victory over Zimbabwe at the RFUEA Grounds.

Lock Simon Muniafu returns from his French side Decazeville and will start from the bench while Ayange and Mose start at 14 and 15 respectively.

“Edmund got a few knocks in the match against Zimbabwe so we brought in Felix Ayange in his place and Vincent Mose in place of Biko Adema who moves to the bench. Simon Muniafu proved himself in training so he earned it,” said Snook.

Saturdays match will be one of the crucial matches Simbas will play this season; Elgon Cup will be defended in the match, which will also double up as Kenya’s second Africa gold cup fixture and world cup qualifier.

Having been put to a big test by Zimbabwe on Saturday, Snook used this week to seal defensive loop holes which saw the Sables gain 19 points in the second half having identified a poor drifting technique by Kenya’s backline during territorial play.

“We expect plenty of action from Uganda, they have quality players who are strong, and got good pace and they run hard,” the coach said.