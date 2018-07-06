Leaders Ushuru primed for KCB test in mouth-watering NSL tie

Top of the table Ushuru welcome KCB in today’s blockbuster National Super League tie in what will be a meeting of two sides who have ambitions of securing promotion to the top flight next year.

As the second tier enters round 21 this weekend, the taxmen have emerged as the early pace setters, sitting top of the 19-team table with 41 points, three ahead of their closest challengers Nairobi Stima while KCB are fourth with 36 points just one behind third-ranked Western Stima.

That means the bankers will not be pushovers and John Kamau’s charges, who have had a good start to the second leg following their recent 4-2 demolition of Modern Coast Rangers, are expected to pose a difficult challenge to Ushuru.

KCB also have a match in hand and victory will see them move just two points behind the league leaders. “This will be an exciting fixture and tough for both teams. I believe we have prepared well and will go in it positive and do our better. My players know what to expect and how to go about our plan,” Kamau told People Sport on phone.

Meanwhile, there will be eight other matches spread across the country this weekend.

Another interesting fixture will see Coast Stima take on high-flying Nairobi Stima at Naivasha’s Karuturi grounds tomorrow.

Nairobi Stima, under Ibrahim Shikanda, have enjoyed a stellar recent run of form that has seen them sit second on the log backed by a strong line-up that has the likes of former Tusker forward Stephen Owusu and John Njoroge.

Coast Stima meanwhile, are 10th on the table and are seeking a return to winning ways following last week’s 1-1 draw with struggling Kisumu All Stars.

Meanwhile, early season pace-setters Bidco United and Kibera Black Stars both on 32 points face relatively easy contests this weekend against 12th placed St Joseph’s and second from bottom Nakuru All Stars respectively.

Both teams started the season brightly but have seen their stocks fall in dramatic fashion and now sit in fifth (Bidco) and seventh (Kibera) positions on the table, nine points behind Ushuru.