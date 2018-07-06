Nyamira to build Sh300m complex to house hotel, MCAs beauty centre

Evans Nyakundi

Nyamira county is spending Sh379 million to build a five-storey complex which will among other things house a hotel and a modern beauty and grooming centre for its MCAs and staff.

Ironically, the ambitious project has been launched at a time when county workers are on strike demanding two-month salary.

Though questions have been raised on the county’s priorities, the administration has defended the move by explaining that it will save the taxpayer millions of shillings because the MCAs and staff will not travel out of the county to look for conference services.

“We have many House committees which sit on a regular basis and we want to reduce the costs of these committees going to Kisii or Kisumu to hold their meetings there by having our own conference rooms,” said Assembly Speaker Moffat Teya, who presided over the ground-breaking ceremony.