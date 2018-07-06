NATIONALNEWS

Nyamira to build Sh300m complex to house hotel, MCAs beauty centre

People Daily July 6, 2018
2,444 Less than a minute

Evans Nyakundi

Nyamira county is spending Sh379 million to build a five-storey complex which will among other things house a hotel and a modern beauty and grooming centre for its MCAs and staff.

Ironically, the ambitious project has been launched at a time when county workers are on strike demanding two-month  salary.

Though questions have been raised on the county’s priorities, the administration has defended the move by explaining that it will save the taxpayer millions of shillings because the MCAs and staff will not travel out of the county to look for conference services.

“We have many House committees which sit on a regular basis and we want to reduce the costs of these committees going to Kisii or Kisumu to hold their meetings there by having our own conference rooms,” said Assembly Speaker Moffat Teya, who presided over the ground-breaking ceremony.

Show More

Related Articles

July 6, 2018
2,458

MPs fault ministry in health programme

July 6, 2018
2,435

MPs grill Treasury over police vehicles

July 6, 2018
2,441

Raila deserves red carpet reception, says CS Juma

July 6, 2018
2,443

Senators suspend non-core projects in counties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker