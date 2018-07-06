Homa Bay bans use of newspapers to wrap food

George Odiwuor

Homa Bay county has banned the use of newspapers to package food.

Health executive Prof Richard Muga said newspapers ink contains harmful chemicals that are dangerous to human body.

“The Ink used in printing newspapers has lead and other chemicals that are poisonous and can kill when consumed. Traders will only be allowed to use plain papers,” he said.

Muga’s directive was issued after a 14-day notice elapsed on Wednesday. Consequently, he has ordered a crackdown on business premises that will defy the ban.

Speaking at his office yesterday, Muga said public health officers will conduct impromptu visits to business premises to enforce the ban.

“We are not against the use of newspapers. We just do not encourage the packaging of food such as fish and meat in inked papers. Other foods such as eggs can be wrapped in inked papers,” he said.